A man, believed to be in his 30s, is currently battling for his life at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) after suspected ritualists cut off his penis.

The victim, said to be of Nigerian descent, was found unconscious inside a stationary vehicle at Water Works, a suburb of Tamale.

He was found with a deep stab which the unknown assailants are believed to have inflicted him with.

Scores of residents rushed to the scene after the news broke out on Thursday morning and conveyed the victim to the hospital.

A Motor King tricycle transported the victim to TTH for medical attention.

The victim is unable to speak neither has it been established what triggered the heinous crime.

But information gathered by Adom News‘ Illiasu Abdul Rauf indicates it could have been a business gone wrong in the sense that the suspect could not fulfil a promise made to the suspect.

The Assemblyman for the area has also expressed worry over the incident, saying it is the second time such had happened and urged residents to be vigilant.