Detectives are appealing for potential victims of a rapist taxi driver to come forward after he was jailed for 12 years for attacking two disabled women.

Derek Bilby, 64, was working in Doncaster when he met and groomed his victims before sexually abusing them in their own homes.

South Yorkshire Police said they could not rule out the possibility there may also be other victims.

Bilby, of Alexander Street, in Bentley, admitted six offences including rape.

Police said Bilby built up a relationship with the two women, who officers described as having “significant disabilities”, after picking them up in his taxi, visiting them in their homes and attacking them over a two-year period.

He was charged in May 2022 and convicted in October of the same year after both women gave accounts of his actions, the force said.

‘Sickening’

Investigating officer Alex Storey said: “Both of these women have significant, long-term vulnerabilities and are practically housebound. Bilby took advantage of this, coercing his way inside their homes before forcing himself on them on multiple occasions.

“It’s sickening to know that both women felt they could trust him, and he was quick to take advantage of this.”

Praising the victims for their bravery in reporting Bilby, he urged anyone who had information about possible further attacks to contact police.

“We can’t rule out that Bilby targeted other women when he worked as a taxi driver in Doncaster a number of years ago, and I would urge anyone with concerns or suspicions to come forward,” he said.

Bilby was jailed on Tuesday at Sheffield Crown Court. As well as his jail sentence, Bilby will serve six years on extended licence and will also be added to the sex offenders register for life.