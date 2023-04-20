Former Black Stars defender, Samuel Osei Kuffour, has resigned from his role as a member of the Black Stars management committee.

The confirmation was made by the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, during an interview with Accra-based MAX FM.

According to him, Osei Kuffour has left his role to focus on his duties as the Executive Chairman of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG).

“It’s true that Sammy Kuffour has resigned as a Black Stars management committee member. He resigned before the game against Angola,” he said.

“He told the GFA that he wants to focus on his duties at the PFAG,” he added.

Osei Kuffour earned 53 caps for the Black Stars between 1993 and 2006 and was a key member of the squad that qualified Ghana for its first-ever World Cup appearance in Germany in 2006.

During his playing career, he spent 11 seasons with German giants Bayern Munich and won several domestic and European titles, including the UEFA Champions League in the 2000/2001 season.