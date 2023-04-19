A former Ghana international, Michael Essien, has said that he is currently not interested in taking over as head coach of the Black Stars.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder has completed his UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth A licenses.

Essien works as the assistant coach with Danish topflight side, FC Nordsjaelland.

However, the 40-year-old is not prepared to manage the senior national team soon.

In an encounter with Nigerian journalist Lolade Adewuyi during his travels to cover a UEFA Champions League match between Napoli and AC Milan, Essien expressed his lack of interest in the position.

“On my way to Naples, had a long layover in Denmark where I met a legend of the game, Michael Essien. He’s now a coach at FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga,” Adewuji tweeted.

“He recently got his UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth Coach licenses. Future Black Stars coach? He said not interested.”

Essien played for the Black Stars at the 2006 and 2014 World Cups in Germany and Brazil, respectively

He won numerous titles with Chelsea, including the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, and League Cup. He also played for AC Milan and other clubs.