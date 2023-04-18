Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey, has been omitted from the nominees for the FIFA 23 EA Sports Premier League Team of the Season.

The 29-year-old has been one of the players for Arsenal in the ongoing Premier League campaign as the Gunners hope to end their Premier League title.

Partey has featured in 26 Premier League games for Mikel Arteta’s side, started 24 of them and scored three goals.

The nominees have the likes of Bruno Guimarães of Newcastle United, Brighton and Hove Albion’s Argentine World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, and Fulham’s Palhinha named among the potential midfielders to make the team but Partey was not included.

See the full list of nominees below:

Goalkeepers

Nick Pope – Newcastle United

Aaron Ramsdale – Arsenal

Alisson – Liverpool

Bernd Leno – Fulham

Kepa – Chelsea

Defenders

Gabriel – Arsenal

William Saliba – Arsenal

Kieran Trippier – Newcastle United

Sven Botman – Newcastle United

Oleksandr Zinchenko – Arsenal

Thiago Silva – Chelsea

Lisandro Martínez – Manchester United

Ben Mee – Brentford

Luke Shaw – Manchester United

Cristian Romero – Tottenham Hotspur

Rúben Dias – Manchester City

Midfielders

Martin Ødegaard – Arsenal

Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City

Casemiro – Manchester United

Rodri – Manchester City

Bruno Guimarães – Newcastle United

Alexis Mac Allister – Brighton & Hove Albion

Palhinha – Fulham

James Maddison – Leicester City

Solly March – Brighton & Hove Albion

Kaoru Mitoma – Brighton & Hove Albion

Rodrigo Bentancur – Tottenham Hotspur

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg – Tottenham Hotspur

Attackers