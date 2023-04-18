Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey, has been omitted from the nominees for the FIFA 23 EA Sports Premier League Team of the Season.
The 29-year-old has been one of the players for Arsenal in the ongoing Premier League campaign as the Gunners hope to end their Premier League title.
Partey has featured in 26 Premier League games for Mikel Arteta’s side, started 24 of them and scored three goals.
The nominees have the likes of Bruno Guimarães of Newcastle United, Brighton and Hove Albion’s Argentine World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, and Fulham’s Palhinha named among the potential midfielders to make the team but Partey was not included.
See the full list of nominees below:
Goalkeepers
- Nick Pope – Newcastle United
- Aaron Ramsdale – Arsenal
- Alisson – Liverpool
- Bernd Leno – Fulham
- Kepa – Chelsea
Defenders
- Gabriel – Arsenal
- William Saliba – Arsenal
- Kieran Trippier – Newcastle United
- Sven Botman – Newcastle United
- Oleksandr Zinchenko – Arsenal
- Thiago Silva – Chelsea
- Lisandro Martínez – Manchester United
- Ben Mee – Brentford
- Luke Shaw – Manchester United
- Cristian Romero – Tottenham Hotspur
- Rúben Dias – Manchester City
Midfielders
- Martin Ødegaard – Arsenal
- Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City
- Casemiro – Manchester United
- Rodri – Manchester City
- Bruno Guimarães – Newcastle United
- Alexis Mac Allister – Brighton & Hove Albion
- Palhinha – Fulham
- James Maddison – Leicester City
- Solly March – Brighton & Hove Albion
- Kaoru Mitoma – Brighton & Hove Albion
- Rodrigo Bentancur – Tottenham Hotspur
- Pierre-Emile Højbjerg – Tottenham Hotspur
Attackers
- Erling Haaland – Manchester City
- Bukayo Saka – Arsenal
- Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur
- Gabriel Martinelli – Arsenal
- Jack Grealish – Manchester City
- Marcus Rashford – Manchester United
- Mohamed Salah – Liverpool
- Miguel Almirón – Newcastle United
- Ollie Watkins – Aston Villa
- Kai Havertz – Chelsea
- Riyad Mahrez – Manchester City
- Darwin Núñez – Liverpool