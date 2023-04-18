Pastor Peter Ofori was arrested for allegedly assaulting 63-year-old Francisca Dzisi and branding same a witch, on November 25, 2022.

After investigations, it was found out that, three brothers of Madame Francisca who was branded a witch were also accomplices.

Two out of the three brothers were also arrested and charged and have been brought before the Kpando Magistrate Court.

On February 27, 2023, accused persons two and three, James Dzisi and Emmanuel Dzisi, pleaded not guilty and were granted a GH₵5000 bail each with two sureties each.

A bench warrant was then issued for accused person one and four who are Pastor Peter Ofori and Professor Komla Dzisi who has not appeared in court since the case was called.

On April 3, 2023, lawyer for the accused, Emil Agbakpe, argued that a accused person one (Pastor Peter Ofori) was charged alone and was not in court when he was discharged and also Accused person four (Professor Komla Dzisi) has not been arrested and cautioned to be in court and failed to appear before the court.

He also argued that, there are two ways to institute an arrest of a person; one is by criminal summon against the person and the second is bringing an arrested person before the court.

He said accused person one and four have not been told to come to court and refused for which reason it’s improper for the prosecutor to write their name on the charge sheet as though confirmed.

However, the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Ben Awunyo, stood his ground to defend that, accused person one was brought to the court and was granted bail and then asked to appear before the court when called upon, while accused person four has not yielded to all signals used by the police to summon him before the court hence the plea to issue a bench warrant which has been issued on the 7th of February 2023 against Accused person one and four.

The presiding magistrate, Her Ladyship Gifty Cudjoe, adjourned the case to the April 18, 2023 to enable her go through the case file.