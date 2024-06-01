The National Democratic Congress’ Sammy Gyamfi and the New Patriotic Party’s Frank Davies engaged in a heated debate on Joy FM’s Newsfile.

The duo who were panelists on the show were discussing a topic related to the recent audio recording of a conversation between the Attorney General, Godfred Dame and the third accused person in the controversial ambulance purchase trial, Richard Jakpa.

The banter started when Mr Davies took offence to some utterances of the NDC’s Communication Officer.

He believed his colleague had disrespected him whereas, Mr Gyamfi stood his ground that he has not slighted in his comment.

This led to about two and a half minutes of argument on the show. All attempts by the host, Samson Lardy Anyenini to control his guests proved futile.

A second clash happened 30 minutes after Mr Gyamfi accused Mr Davies of hypocrisy on issues that have to do with former President John Mahama.

He stated that, Mr Davies had accused the flagbearer of the NDC falsely asking him “Why is Mahama’s blood green?”.

Watch video below

ALSO READ: