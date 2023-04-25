Some Physicians Assistants who completed their studies in 2018 are demanding postings from the Ministry of Health.

According to them, they are being forced to renew their licenses but the government has shown little interest in giving them jobs.

The over 1,500 jobless medics who picketed the Ministry on Tuesday morning vowed they will remain there until they are posted.

In an interview with Adom News’ Kwame Anum, the disgruntled group said life after school has become unbearable for them.

They noted they live each day in frustration with their hopes dashed as the Ministry has failed to fulfil their promise of employment since 2020.

As part of their picketing, they presented a petition which was received by the Public Relations Officer, Isaac Baah Ofei.

He admitted the Health Ministry is aware of their plights but was waiting to get clearance from the Ministry of Finance to facilitate their employment.

ALSO READ:

Ghana Health Service is inept – Physician Assistants say as they demand release…

We won’t call off strike action – Physicians Assistants

Mr Baah, therefore, appealed to the group to suspend their action.

The group, however, shot down the call, stating it was not encouraging.