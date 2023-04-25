The Gyaasehene of Amanase, Obenfo Addo Agyekum I, has responded to reports of human remains being stored at the Chief’s palace in the Eastern Region.

The bodies are of deceased royals reportedly stored at the palace for about two years by the Gyaasehene who is now the regent of Amanase.

After the Suhum police stormed the palace to retrieve the skeletons, the Gyaasehene was compelled to write a statement on the sequence of events.

He told the press that the skeletons were part of the exhumed remains of royals at an old cemetery, and had been kept at the palace on the advice of officials from the EPA and Suhum Government Hospital mortuary.

“The officials at the mortuary, and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) officials also told us that once they are skeletons, they can sprinkle medicine to preserve them for us so that if there’s such a place in the palace where we can keep the remnants of dead royals, we can take them there so we did that.”

He added that the family of another Chief, Nana Korow, had been informed of the skeletons being stored at the palace and that the family had demanded the remains be buried when the land was ready.

“While we waited, we informed elders and the family of another Chief who is called Nana Korow, whose remains we had at the palace, that the skeletons are at the palace.

He further explained that Nana Korow’s children even demanded that their father was buried as soon as possible during which he pleaded for their patience “because the place we were supposed to bury him was not ready and I didn’t want a situation where we will send it there and other issues will arise.”

“So we put it on hold waiting for such a time when we can appropriately dispose of the skeletons,” he added.

The Gyaasehene also denied reports that the Chief had sold the land without his knowledge, stating that the Chief had consented to the sale.

He accused dubious persons of attempting to discredit the Amanase seat.