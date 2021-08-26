A 27-year-old man, Agya Asuo, is in the grips of the Assin Praso Police Command after human skulls were found in his room at Assin Bereku.

The angry residents of Assin Bereku beat the suspect with sticks, metal, and other weapons after the human skulls were retrieved in his room.

The suspect was caught Wednesday evening.

The Assemblyman for the area, Charles Saasi, said before the skull is buried, the chiefs in the area will have to pour libation and perform other rituals.

He added that the suspect is alleged to be mentally impaired.

Police have started investigations into the incident.

This comes few days after the police arrested Richard Appiah, a 28-year-old architect who is believed to have murdered the three people.

He is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

The three victims are 12 and 15 years old children and another yet-to-be-identified man.