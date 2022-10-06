A man, Akwasi Broni, has been arrested by the Police at Assin Bereku in the Central Region after a quantity of yet-to-be-identified bones was found in his room.

He was picked up after the residents raised an alarm over a foul scent emanating from his room, thinking the odour was coming from the beheaded head of a woman killed by her husband in the area.



But when the police forcibly opened the door, it turned out that the unusual scent was coming from the heads of dogs and unidentified remains.

Other items found included empty bottles of schnapps and also other bottles with unknown content.

Though the suspect has been granted police inquiry bail, the Police have indicated that the bones they picked from the scene will undergo a forensic test.