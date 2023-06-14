The driver of a Daewoo truck which crashed into the motorbike of the Bono East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ibrahim Abubakar Musah at Assin-Breku in the Central Region, has been arrested.

The driver, George Owusu, has, however, been granted a police inquiry bail and is assisting with investigations.

The Central Regional Police Command confirmed the development in a statement signed by Supt Irene Oppong.

The accident occurred on Monday, June 12, 2023.

Mr Musah was rushed to a nearby medical facility but later airlifted to Accra for emergency attention.

“We urge the public to remain calm while investigation into the incident continues,” the statement added.

