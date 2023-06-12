The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has indefinitely suspended its former Sege constituency parliamentary candidate, Euince Lasi, for misconduct.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Sege constituency Chairman, Augustus A. Adjaottor, in accordance with Article 4(4)(2) of the Party’s constitution.

The statement explained that the decision to suspend Miss Lasi was a result of her consistent “insulting outburst on social media, specifically shared on various WhatsApp platforms in the constituency.”

Her action, according to the Chairman, has caused internal apathy among the party base.

The statement indicated Miss Lasi blatantly disregarded the caution of the constituency chairman and secretary to tone down her “disruptive conduct.”

Meanwhile, the party has said that a decision to review this sanction will be premised on Miss Lasi’s satisfactory conduct in the future.

Below is the full statement:

INDEFINITE SUSPENSION OF MS, EUNICE LASI AS A MEMBER OF THE NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY, SEGE CONSTITUENCY

Pursuant to Article 4(4)(2) of the Party’s Constitution, the Constituency Executive Committee (CEC) held a meeting on 4th June 2023 and decided to suspend you indefinitely following the recommendation of the Constituency Disciplinary Committee.

The CEC has noticed with much worry your misconduct (Article 4(7) is referred to) both on social media and during party-organized activities either personally or through your agents and assigns. To curb this worrying trend, and prevent it from festering, a petition had been sent to the Constituency Disciplinary Committee for inquiry and recommendation. The committee has since presented its reports and recommendations.

On 1″ May 2023, the CEC decided to organize a walk as a matter of strategy to boost the confidence of the party base whose confidence dwindled following the bombardment of attacks launched on the party by the NDC both on media and during town hall meetings, using their internal primaries as a conduit. As well, your own insulting outburst on social media, specifically shared on various WhatsApp platforms in the constituency has been a cause for internal apathy among the party base.

This (walk) was one in a series of events to hold the party base in hope. You chose to attend the event with your own sound system with the intention to disrupt the constituency-organised program in violation of Article 3(5). Specifically, you breached your duty to protect the unity of the party, abide by and publicly uphold the decisions of the party, and to participate fully in the activities of the Party and ensure that the local organs of the party work effectively.

In further violation of your duties as a member of the party at the said event, you blatantly refused to abate your disruptive conduct when you were severally and separately prompted by the Constituency Chairman, Constituency Secretary and the Constituency Organiser.

You rather said that “the constituency executives can go on with their program while you also engage your people” when you were prompted to shut down your excessively loud music so that the gathering could be addressed.

You indeed at the time separated the gathering and have some of them engaged in other activities than what was the organised purpose. Your behaviour also led to a fisticuff between one of your assigns and the Constituency Organiser when he tried to have him abate your instructed misconduct. It was visibly clear that you attended the program with private security to protect you in the perceived violence that will result from the planned misconduct.

These are indications that you intended to disrupt a publicly organised party activity and to breach the unity of the party members there gathered through violent, dangerous or intimidating conduct against other members of the party. This behaviour has been described by Article 4(7) of the Party Constitution as Misconduct which is grounds for sanction. All these have been put in a petition submitted to the constituency Disciplinary Committee for which reason you have been invited and attended to their sittings.

In the milieu of the foregoing, and by this letter take note and notice is hereby served, that your membership of the New Patriotic Party in the Sege Constituency has been suspended indefinitely on the grounds of

a. Violation of the duty of a member to protect the unity of the party contrary to Article 3(5)(1) of the Party Constitution

b. Violation of the duty of a member to abide by and publicly uphold the decisions of the Party contrary to Article 3(5)(4) of the Party Constitution

c. Violation of the duty of a member participate fully in the activities of the Party and ensure that the local organs of the Party work effectively contrary to Article 3(5)(6) of the Party Constitution

d. Engaging in violent, dangerous or intimidating conduct against other members of the Party in breach of Article 4(7)(1)(b) of the Party Constitution

e. Creation of discord or factionalism within the party in breach of Article 4(7)(1)(f) of the Party Constitution

In accordance with Articles 4(4)(2) and 4(7)(2) the CEC has received the Disciplinary Committee Report and recommendation and decided to suspend you indefinitely Article 4(4)(2) of the Party’s constitution provides that

“The Executive Committee shall, within fourteen (14) days of receipt of the recommendation of a Disciplinary Committee, adopt, modify or reject same, and shall communicate its recommendation and the reasons leading thereto in writing to all affected parties”.

Take note that a decision to review this sanction will be premised on your satisfactory conduct in the future.

Best wishes.