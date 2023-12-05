The 2020 New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Sege, Eunice Lasi has announced her resignation from the party.

Madam Lasi has said she has been treated unfairly since she decided to contest for various positions in the party.

In a statement dated December 4 and addressed to the General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, she explained her decision is borne out of setbacks she would no longer want to endure.

“It is of Good intentions I wanted to serve my beloved party and my constituency but have had lots of setbacks which I would no longer want to endure.

“I have not been treated fairly ever since I decided to contest in the Sege constituency on the party’s ticket and as a matter of principle. I humbly request you to accept my resignation as a member of the party,” excerpts of the statement noted.

Throwing light on her challenges, she alleged that, there has been deliberate attempts to sabotage her political ambition, resulting in several failures.

Several letters according to her written to the presidency to seek redress have not been responded to.

The resignation follows her indefinite suspension in June 2023 for misconduct.

The statement explained that the decision to suspend Miss Lasi was a result of her consistent “insulting outburst on social media, specifically shared on various WhatsApp platforms in the constituency.”

ALSO READ:

Below is the full statement: