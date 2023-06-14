The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2020 parliamentary candidate for the Sege Constituency in Accra, Eunice Lasi, has denied claims that she disrupted the party’s unity walk organized by the Constituency Executive Committee last month.

In an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Monday, she responded to her suspension by stating that the “supposed unity walk” seemed partisan, as most members of the executive committee and some party patrons were wearing the attire of her contender.

Ms. Lasi, who had organized a music team to join the exercise, insisted that “my intention of playing that music was not to destroy the exercise.”

She said all she did was organize her people and make them comfortable by creating an atmosphere of belonging.

“I don’t have a problem with who likes me or not, but it was a unity walk, so there was no need for them to be partisan. I did not disrupt the walk—they deceived the public,” she added.

However, Prince Akoto, the NPP Sege Constituency Secretary, said the party’s constitution did not condone such conduct, which is why the party’s leadership in the constituency decided to indefinitely suspend her at its meeting.

Ms Lasi was in a statement signed and issued by the NPP Sege constituency chairman, Augustus A. Adjaottor, on Monday suspended indefinitely for misconduct.

“Pursuant to Article 4(4)(2) of the Party’s Constitution, the CEC held a meeting on 4th June 2023 and decided to suspend you indefinitely following the recommendation of the Constituency Disciplinary Committee. The CEC has noticed with much worry your misconduct (Article 4(7) is referred to) both on social media and during party-organized activities, either personally or through your agents and assigns.

“On May 1, 2023, the CEC decided to organise a walk as a matter of strategy to boost the confidence of the party base. You chose to attend the event with your own sound system with the intention to disrupt the constituency-organised program in violation of Article 3(5). Specifically, you breached your duty to protect the unity of the party, abide by and publicly uphold the decisions of the party, and to participate fully in the activities of the Party and ensure that the local organs of the party work effectively,” the party said in the statement.

The party also noted that the decision to suspend Ms Lasi was also because of her consistent “insulting outburst on social media, specifically shared on various WhatsApp platforms in the constituency” which has caused “internal apathy among the party base.”

The statement further disclosed that Ms Lasi blatantly disregarded the caution of the constituency chairman and secretary to tone down her “disruptive conduct” which forced the constituency to suspend her.

