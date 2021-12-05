Three persons have been confirmed dead in a fatal accident at Sege in the Greater Accra Region.

Seven others are said to have sustained various degrees of injuries.

The incident happened on Saturday, December 4, 2021, involving a Sprinter bus and a Ford both with passengers on board.

A witness, Dennis Nartey, told Adom News the Sprinter driver collided with the Ford after a wrong overtaking.

“The Sprinter was heading towards Accra while the Ford was travelling towards Aflao. Upon reaching a section of the road, the Sprinter driver overtook a tipper truck in front of it but there were two other cars, hence no space for him. Unfortunately, he collided with the Ford which was also speeding from the opposite direction,” he narrated.

According to him, both vehicles were badly damaged especially the front and it had to take personnel from the Fire Service to cut and remove passengers who were trapped.

The two drivers and a passenger, died on the spot.

The victims he said were rushed to the hospital in pickup vehicles plying the road as the Ambulance Service did not arrive on time.

The police were also at the scene to direct traffic.