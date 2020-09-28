Two persons died when two vehicles collided at Sege in the Greater Accra Region last Saturday.

The incident — the latest deadly crash on the country’s roads — happened at about 8:25 a.m.

Acting Public Relations Officer of the Tema Regional Police Command, Chief Inspector Stella Dede Dzakpasu, confirmed the news to Daily Graphic.

He said the accident involved a Mercedes Sprinter bus with registration number GE 4959-11 carrying 23 passengers on board from Accra to Aflao and a Kia Rio saloon car with registration number GB 2845-12 with three persons on board, which was moving from Akatsi to Accra.

The deceased, Anita Shaw Aggrey, 25, and Andy Lawson died on the spot, while all occupants on board the two vehicles who sustained serious injuries were rushed to the Sege Polyclinic and Ada East District Hospital for treatment.

Investigations

Chief Inspector Dzakpasu said the bodies of the deceased had been deposited at the Ada East District Hospital mortuary.

She said preliminary investigations indicated that the Sprinter bus, which was being driven by Kwaku Mensah Ekedewovor, burst a rear tyre.

The driver appeared to have lost control of the steering wheel, veered off its lane into the opposite lane, and ran into the saloon car being driven by Kwame Ackuaku.

Chief Inspector Dzakpasu said the two drivers, who also sustained injuries, were on admission.