The Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG) says it would be embarking on a nationwide strike from Thursday October 1, 2020, following an unsuccessful resolution of their grievances.

According to the association, the strike is to register their displeasure over what they describe as governments reluctance to meet their demands.

A statement signed by the General Secretary of MOWAG, Richard Kofi Jordan said the Ministry of Health has failed to address their concerns.

He noted that, many proposals sent regarding their problem in October 2017 and subsequently in June and September 2018 to the Ministry have not received any response.

Based on this backdrop, Mr. Jordan said they have resolved to withdraw all services on October 1 if there is no fruitful response from government.

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW