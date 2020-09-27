Gospel musician, CeCe Winans is defending her appearance in a coronavirus ad that was reportedly commissioned by Donald Trump’s campaign.

The gospel singer took to her Instagram account on Friday (September 24) and posted a selfie video explaining that the advertisement had nothing to do with the president and was to help spread awareness about the importance of wearing a mask in public.

“I was asked a couple of weeks ago to do an interview with the Surgeon General, Jerome Adams, about the coronavirus,” she said. “This interview stresses how important it is for everyone to wear a mask. It also gives us other instructions on how to get on the other side of this pandemic. It is not political at all. We have lost so many lives to COVID-19. Let’s all do everything we can so we won’t lose any more. God bless you.”

Chaz Corzine, a representative for Winans, also made a statement: “She volunteered her time participating in the PSA and was happy to do so because of her concerns about how Covid has and is impacting the African American community.”

Prior to her explanation, Twitter made such an uproar that Winans became a trending topic.

Politico reports that the Health and Human Services department is leading a $300 million ad campaign that spokesman Michael Caputo previously said was ordered by Donald Trump. The ads, which will run before Election Day (November 3), will feature video interviews between Donald Trump’s administration officials and celebrities who speak on the pandemic with Donald Trump’s response to it.

CeCe sat down with U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams for her portion of the interview while infectious-disease expert Tony Fauci will reportedly speak with actor Dennis Quaid.