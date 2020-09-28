Wife of Ex-President Rawlings, Nana Konadu Agyeman, has recounted her relationship with her late mother-in-law, Victoria Agbotui.

Like many relationships which are not all rosy all the time, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Party, has described theirs as ‘a cat and dog’ one.

This follows Madam Agbotui’s demise on Thursday, September 24, 2020 aged 101.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Asaase FM, monitored by Adomonline.com, she explained this was because their relationship had both sour and sweet moments.

“It was a cat and mouse relationship. Sometimes sweet, sometimes bitter but for my side, always sweet,” she said.

She noted her first experience with Madam Agbotui was not very pleasant but she was able to move past it over time.

“She was very upset when her son introduced me as the woman he wants to marry because she thought someone probably close to her should have married him but I didn’t have to work hard to move past that,” she recounted.

She added: “He [Rawlings] knows his family, he knew what he wanted and we both knew what we wanted so the resistance did not stand in the way.

“He took time to go and talk to them about my background, stating if anyone should have a problem, it should be from my side and not theirs and finally an aunt of his agreed to go have the engagement.”

However, she described Madam Agbotui’s demise as a big blow to the family, noting it has not been easy for her husband.

“He is coping. Of course, it won’t be easy because his older brother passed before the mother and it was difficult for him; for your mother to go, that’s a difficult situation,” she noted.