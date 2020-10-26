It was a sad moment when the wife of Ex-President Jerry Rawlings, Nana Konadu Agyeman and her children paid their last respects at Mr Rawlings’ mother’s funeral.

Madam Victoria Agbotui, who died aged 101, was laid in state at the forecourt of the State House on Saturday, October 24, 2020, for filing past.

Mother and children were spotted in white outfits. Mrs Rawlings, who could not control herself, broke down in tears.

The children, led by Dr Zanetor Rawlings, held single flowers and headed towards the casket to pay their last respects to their grandmother.

Watch the video below: