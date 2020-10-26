An accused person put before the Kaneshie District Court in connection with the murder of Law Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh is said to have fallen ill and currently on admission at the Police Hospital.

Opambour Agya Badu Nkansah’s illness comes barely a week after another accused person, James Nana Womba died in police custody.

According to the police, Nana Womba fell sick while in their custody and receiving treatment at the Police Hospital when he died.

While updating the media about the progress of the case, Police prosecutor, Inspector Teye Okuffo revealed that the deceased, was treated and discharged but took ill again and passed on.

He informed the court that one Ebenezer Kwayisi has also been arrested as an accomplice to the deceased.

This means, there are currently two accused persons Opambour Agya Badu Nkansah who has been hospitalised and Ebenezer Kwayisi.

Prof. Emmanuel Yaw Benneh was allegedly murdered at his Adjiriganor mansion in Accra.

His body was found days after with his hands tied and a cloth stuffed in his mouth.

While four people were initially picked up as suspects, three were discharged.

They were, Christian Pobee, 32, cleaner; Isaac Botchwey, 41, houseboy; cleaner; and Adams Mensah Mansur, 52, gardener.