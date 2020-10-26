Crime prevention and advocacy organization, Crime Check Foundation, has partnered USAID to implement a Case Tracking System (CTS).

The tracker is to collect, collate, and harmonize data for effective justice delivery.

“This tracker will help monitor from the point of arrest, investigations, prosecution, conviction, rehabilitation, and release,” Justice Dennis Dominic Adjei, Justice of the Court of Appeal said.

The project dubbed “USAID justice sector support activity” started in August 2020 and is expected to end in July 2023.

Speaking at the launch of the tracker, Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng pointed out challenges within the justice delivery system.

“…infractions of the law by some criminal justice agents, massive congestion and lack of a proper classification of our prisons…”

“…missing dockets of accused persons and convicts, juveniles in adult prisons, the lack of a non-custodial sentencing law and the absence of an ex-convict re-integration policy among others appear to have blighted Ghana’s envious designation as a champion of human rights in Africa.”

The CTS project will be implemented in forty (40) districts in seven (7) regions; Western, Greater Accra, Northern, Bono, Upper East, Ashanti, and Volta.

To access the software visit ghanacts.gov.gh