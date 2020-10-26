Controversial lawmaker for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has listed what he will do should he become President of Ghana.

Mr Agyapong said his tenure as president would have been one of a kind, even with the cars he will drive around.

“I would have used my own cars and I really trusted Akufo-Addo but it seems he has become humble. Look at the E Class vehicle he is driving around; why should I buy my own Rolls Royce and leave it to drive another car,” he quizzed.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Oman FM, Mr Agyapong said his presidency would have been one with style and class.

“It is not as if I cannot be president but I would be President with Style if I wanted to; I will make my appearance known and felt everywhere,” he bragged.

Watch the video below: