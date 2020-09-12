Former Member of Parliament (MP) for the La Dadekotopon constituency, Nii Amasah Namoale, has recounted an attack he planned against Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong.

According to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) stalwart, he wanted to subject the tough-talking politician to severe beatings after comments he made against Gas and Ewes ahead of the 2012 elections.

“Kennedy Agyapong once passed some poor comments about Ewe’s and Ga’s which got me very angry.

“Out of anger, I hatched a plan with Nii Afotey Agbo to ambush Kennedy and beat him up in parliament. He was fortunate time passed and the pain healed,” he said on Accra-based Happy FM.



His revelation comes at a time when the MP has landed himself in trouble over comments made against a High Court judge, Sulemana Issifu, after an injunction granted against him over a piece of land.

He has been summoned for contempt after being accused of calling him “stupid” on a television station.

Reacting to the development, Mr Namoale urged Mr Agyapong to tread cautiously, adding that a treason charge against him in 2012 can be triggered anytime.



“The treason trial is still active since he was charged at the wrong court. I will plead with him, the tribalism and the ethnocentrism isn’t a good thing. We are one Ghana so I will plead with him to stop those acts,” he added.



