The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has eaten humble pie and asked for forgiveness after he was dragged to the Chief Justice for insulting a High Court judge, Sulemana Issifu, after an injunction granted against him over a piece of land.

He has been summoned for contempt after being accused of calling him “stupid” on a television station.

The outspoken MP is said to have “scandalised” and “threatened” the judge and, by extension, the court in an ongoing land case which he claimed Justice Wuni gave a judgement without his knowledge.

READ ALSO:

But Mr Agyapong, in an apology statement to the Chief Justice and the Magistrates Association of Ghana, said he has nothing against the judges, adding that he went too far with his actions.

” I want to use this opportunity to render an apology to the judges for what I said the other time, In fact, I went too far and over-reacted so please forgive me.

“I have nothing against the judges, most of them are my friends and they have called me. They are not happy because I fought Anas for them and if suddenly I’m behaving this way, it is not the best. So I”m sorry, forgive me,” the statement read.

Below is the full statement: