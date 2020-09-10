A 35-year-old woman from Kenyoni One Village in Kitutu Chache North in Kisii County has been banished from her in-laws’ community after she allegedly went on a cheating spree with her neighbours’ teenage sons.

The family of her husband, David Mageto, who is a teacher in the locality, claims that their kin’s wife was — on three separate occasions — caught in compromising positions with teenage boys in the area.

Mageto’s mother, Elmerita Kerubo, told K24 Digital that the woman is a divorcee, who “pretended to be good”, when her son was courting her (daughter-in-law). Mageto had just gotten out of his first marriage, when he met his new love interest.

“She presented herself as very kind and welcoming. At that time, she had just divorced her first husband. I urged my son to marry her. We followed traditional customs to bring her home,” said Kerubo.

“Immediately after we had paid dowry for her, she changed her character completely. She began engaging in sexual relationships with every young man or boy in the community. She’d paw at the boys the same way a cheetah would attack a deer,” added Mageto’s mother.

“Every time she was summoned by the elders over her philandering ways, she would refuse to heed the calls. On three separate occasions, she was found in compromising positions with three different young men.”

Mageto’s brother, Jared Mayaka, said the woman was controlling his brother because he (Mageto) is soft-spoken and “vulnerable to manipulation”.

“We have banished her from this community, we do not want anything to do with her. We have brought down her house to symbolise that she is no longer needed here,” said Jared Mayaka.

Besides infidelity, Mageto’s estranged wife is also accused of being verbally and physically abusive.

“She was callous. She mistreated my brother’s children whom he got in the first marriage. She also ruined my brother’s life by constantly serving him alcohol,” alleged Jared Mayaka.

Mageto’s estranged wife left her matrimonial home on Monday evening (September 7) after she was excommunicated from the community. Her whereabouts remain unknown.