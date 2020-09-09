The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has disclosed how it intends to fund the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme in private schools in under-served deprived areas of the country.

The party’s National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Tuesday said a future John Mahama government will use oil proceeds to fund the project.

The NDC, which launched its manifesto dubbed: ‘People’s Manifesto: Jobs, Prosperity and more’, promised to expand the ruling New Patriotic Party’s flagship project to private schools.

The only difference is that, the NDC will make the policy more inclusive and broaden the scope for students of private schools, especially around hard-to-reach communities.

The opposition party has been lampooned by critics after it vehemently campaigned against the policy in 2016.

Others have also questioned the feasibility of the promise when in fact the Akufo-Addo government, which is implementing it in public schools, is even facing challenges.

But Mr Gyamfi said their promise is a well-thought-through plan which will be implemented in their first term in power.

“This government has been reckless with public funds even with the huge taxes it has had but we have done our calculations and we know it is feasible,” he said.

The NDC Communications Officer said Ghana is very fortunate to have three oil fields and it will be enough to fund projects in the education sector.

“If President Akufo-Addo has been able to do free SHS with oil proceeds, then it is possible for the NDC to add private schools. They also need support,” he added.

Mr Gyamfi appealed to Ghanaians to vote massively for the NDC to rescue Ghana from total collapse.