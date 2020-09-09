Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has expressed reservation about the 2020 manifesto of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to the Ofoase Ayirebi Member of Parliament, the party under the leadership of the current flagbearer, made several promises but achieved very little during his tenure of office.

This follows the launch of the manifesto the party describes as the ‘People’s manifesto’ on Monday, September 7, 2020.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, he said the promises in the manifesto were not as difficult as their fulfillment, adding that Mr Mahama lacks credibility.

He noted that Mr Mahama’s manifesto promises were not credible, as he never believed in some of the policies implemented by the current New Patriotic Party government.



“In looking at the credibility of the promises they’re making, one ought to first look at their track record when they were in office and their position on some of the matters they’re speaking to today.

“It helps anybody who wants to do an analysis understand whether or not you can take any of these promises as credible,” he said.

He, therefore, wondered why Mr Mahama would implement his manifesto promises that are geared towards expanding the policies of the current administration.



“If you have a leader who, before he became Vice President or let’s say before he became President, promised, as part of his party’s manifesto, that they will bring a one-time premium for health insurance, and for eight years they never did it and today he turns round to say that he’ll make primary healthcare free, does it sound like a credible promise?” Mr Oppong-Nkrumah quizzed.

