General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor E.A. Adeboye, has stated that any Christian who is above 70 years old and is still afraid of death should check his or her salvation.

According to him, God gave everyone up to 70 years on earth, thus, those at that age should feel privileged if they die.

Pastor Adeboye made the statement in reaction to Nigerian government’s advice to older people not to attend church due to COVID-19.

They explained that, older people age 70 and above stand a high risk of contracting the virus.

But Pastor Adeboye said though admonition from the Federal Government is good, it will not prevent the old people from dying.

“Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, old people were advised to stay at home and not come to church which is a good advice. But if you are over 70 years of age and you are still afraid of death, then you should check your salvation,” he said.