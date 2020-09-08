A commercial motorbike operator, popularly known as ‘okada’ in the local parlance, has been crashed to death on the Kanda Highway.

The accident is reported to have occurred on Monday, September 7, 2020, near the Czech Republic Embassy.

The rider collided with the driver of a private vehicle who was left in critical condition and was rushed to the Police Hospital for emergency medical care.

The motorcycle

According to witnesses, the car was moving from Kanda towards Accra when the motorcycle moving in the opposite direction, tried to cut into the driver’s lane at a busy intersection.

The incident left the forefront of the car mangled and the motorcycle damaged.