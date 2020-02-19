A 35-year-old man, identified only as Godsway, has been killed by some unknown assailants at Ashongman-Abokobi in the Ga East District of the Greater Accra region.

Brother of the deceased, Kofi Matthias, narrating the incident on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, said his brother was last seen Saturday morning going about his commercial motorbike business.

He said he went looking for his deceased brother at the Ashongman station where he works after he failed to come home the night before.

“He left home Saturday morning for work and I also did same, I returned home late in the evening hoping to meet him home as always but that wasn’t the case this time around. So I went to the station where he works to inquire of his whereabouts from his ‘Okada’ friends, who told me he was probably still working,” he said.

MORE STORIES

GES warns students involved in sex scandals

Revealed: How military officer tried to foil secessionists’ raid

Coronavirus epidemic keeps growing, but spread in China slows

He added that the following day which was a Sunday, he received a distress call from the police informing him about the death of his brother.

“So I quickly rushed to the Adentan police station where the police showed me a picture of my brother who was badly hurt. I wouldn’t have been able to identify him had it not been for the shirt he wore that Saturday morning, because his face was severely damaged,” he cried.

He said his brother did not have problems with anybody and therefore wondered what could have caused his brother to be murdered.

The Adentan police command has commenced investigations into the murder.

Listen to audio above: