General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has offered some advice to President Nana Akufo-Addo.
The ‘advice’ comes on the back of the destruction of some commercial property which included a printing and packaging factory belonging to investigative journalist Raymond Archer, a former editor of the Enquirer newspaper, in a demolition exercise carried out by the Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited Sunday night.
READ:
- We’ve not demolished any property on political grounds – Trade Fair Company
- NPP replies NDC Youth leader over ’empty threat’
Mr Nketia in a press release dated February 19, 2020, demanding for an immediate cessation of acts of provocation and intimidation of innocent citizens said: “President Akufo-Addo must be reminded that when injustice and impunity becomes law, resistance becomes an inevitable duty of the people.”
ALSO:
- Paul Pogba ‘isn’t Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s property’, says Mino Raiola
- There will be no strife, conflict after 7th December – Akufo-Addo to Mahama
Read full details of press rerelease below: