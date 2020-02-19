General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has offered some advice to President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The ‘advice’ comes on the back of the destruction of some commercial property which included a printing and packaging factory belonging to investigative journalist Raymond Archer, a former editor of the Enquirer newspaper, in a demolition exercise carried out by the Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited Sunday night.

Mr Nketia in a press release dated February 19, 2020, demanding for an immediate cessation of acts of provocation and intimidation of innocent citizens said: “President Akufo-Addo must be reminded that when injustice and impunity becomes law, resistance becomes an inevitable duty of the people.”

