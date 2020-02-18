Mino Raiola has hit out at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for comments he made about Paul Pogba, stating the midfielder is neither the agent’s nor the Manchester United manager’s “property”.

Pogba, 26, has been absent for the majority of the 2019-20 campaign with an ankle injury and continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

The 2018 World Cup winner last played on Boxing Day, featuring for 45 minutes in United’s 4-1 victory over Newcastle.

Solskjaer said before United’s Premier League clash with Chelsea on Monday: “Paul is our player and not Mino’s.

“I haven’t sat down and told Paul to tell his agent what to say. I’ve not spoken to Mino, that’s for sure.”

On Monday evening, Pogba’s representative Raiola responded on Instagram: “Paul is not mine and for sure not Solskjaer’s property, Paul is Paul Pogba’s…

“BUT BEFORE Solskjaer makes comments about things I say he should inform himself better about the content of what has been said. ⠀

“I am a free citizen who can think and express my thoughts. Until now I was maybe to nice to him. Solskjaer should just remember things that he said in the summer to Paul. ⠀

READ MORE:

“I think Solskjaer may be frustrated for different reasons and is now mixing up some issues.

“I think that Solskjaer has other things to worry about. At least if I were him I would.”

Responding to Raiola’s comments, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville said after United’s 2-0 win at Chelsea: “This situation will end with Paul Pogba leaving Manchester United.

“What needs to happen is the club need to make a stance on that agent. That agent has messed them around now for years and years with Pogba and with other players as well.

“Why they allow themselves to be played by him, I’ll never know. He’s a serious thorn in the side of Manchester United.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reflects on Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Chelsea and reacts to agent Mino Raiola’s comments about Paul Pogba.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reflects on a positive night for Manchester United after their 2-0 win over Chelsea and also gives his thoughts on Mino Raiola’s comments, who is the agent of Paul Pogba

Despite the impressive 2-0 win over Chelsea, all the talk post-match centred on Raiola’s comments regarding Solskjaer’s treatment of Pogba.

Despite Solskjaer appearing non-committal over the accusations levelled at him, the Manchester United boss said he “probably won’t” speak to either about the situation.

“I don’t have to comment through the media on Mino (Raiola) and what he has to say, I can probably speak to him myself but I probably won’t,” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer exclusively told Sky Sports.

“Everyone has a voice and an opinion and there’s things being said about us (Manchester United) that you want to comment on but it’s more clever if you don’t.

“Paul (Pogba) and Mino have their conversations and that’s fine.”