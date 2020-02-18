Director of Veterinary Services Directorate at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Dr Asiedu Baah, in a live radio was unable to answer a question posed to him on why the delay in impounding containers said to contain infested gizzards when first alerted by the Brazilian government.

Dr Baah and his outfit have been accused of negligence on their part by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), for failing to stop the clearance of containers said to contain unwholesome chicken gizzards from the port, as well as alert the FDA in order to issue a health alert to the public on the presence of bacteria infested gizzard on the market.

SEE THIS:

Speaking on a live radio discussion on the matter on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem on Tuesday, Dr Baah said information from the Brazilian authorities on the importation of the infested gizzard was late, the reason why the containers were cleared with the poisonous food product getting onto the market.

“The letter from the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture dated February 18, 2019 got to me on March 1, 2019, and because the information they provided concerning the containers were scanty I requested for more detailed information which they replied in a letter dated April 3, 2019,” he said.

According to him, by the time the Brazilian authorities replied for action to be taken, three of the four imported containers had already been cleared from the port.

Asked by host Captain Smart why an immediate action was not taken by his outfit on March 1, 2019 when he received the letter but waited for ‘detailed information’ about the imported containers though the Brazilian government in its first letter specifically mentioned the badge numbers of the containers containing the infested gizzards, Dr Baah failed to answer the question and stammered while trying to reply.

MORE STORIES: