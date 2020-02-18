Two girls both aged 15, reported missing by the Ghana Police Service a week ago, have been found at Gomoa Nyanyanor in the company of six young men who took turns to sexually abuse them.

According to the Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Afia Tenge, four out of the six men with ages between 25 and 30 years have been arrested and are being arraigned.

She said the police are still pursuing two others who caged the two teenagers and sexually abused them.

Those arrested were Benjamin Mensah, Vincent Havi, Samuel Otoo and Kingsley Chidi with two others whose name have only been given as Seth and Senior currently at large.

Narrating the incident, DSP Tenge said the suspects, currently at large, both had sexual intercourse with the victims and later left them to their fate.

She said later that day, a senior brother to one of the victims spotted them in a desperate situation on their way back home at Mallam Junction and questioned them but they never gave any tangible reason and absconded and sought refuge at Gomoa Nyanyanor.

She said on February 13, 2020 an auntie to one of the victims received a telephone call from suspect Otoo who said the victims were lodging at his end and requested for money for their upkeep.

She said luck, however, eluded them on February 14 around 10: 30:pm when a joint operation between the Gbawe police and Gomoa Nyanyanor police caught up with all four suspects at their separate abodes at Kasoa.

She said all six suspects sexually abused the girls while habouring them.

The missing girls, were reported to have left home on February 7, 2020, until one of the girls called home to ask for money and clothes.