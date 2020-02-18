Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has released a new song, Sobolo and music fans, especially highlife lovers, are ecstatic about.

Taking inspiration from veteran highlife artiste, Dr Paa Bobo’s Osobro Kyee song, Stonebwoy took it slow with his soothing voice to nail the live song – which was produced by the Bhim Band and mastered by producer Kaywa.

The visuals for the love-themed song was directed by Babs Direction.

Meanwhile, Sobolo is a refreshing drink native to Ghana.

It can be made from either roselle leaves or flowers, a species of hibiscus that is native to West Africa.

Watch the Sobolo music video above: