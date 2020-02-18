The National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been urged to concentrate on his core duties of mobilising party youth ahead of the crucial general election and quit issuing ’empty threats’.

ALSO READ:

George Opare Addo, peeved by the conduct of the National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Boakye, charged his party leaders to call him [Nana] to order.

The NDC Youth leader claimed the penchant by his colleague in the NPP to always take former President John Mahama to the cleaners at the least opportunity could trigger a harsher response.

But, this advice has been rubbished by the General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday, he said the NDC National Youth Organiser has lost touch with his people, thus, wants to capitalise on the issue to be relevant.

He noted the NPP Youth leader, Nana Boakye, did no wrong by describing the comments of Mr Mahama on the new Voters Register as “reckless and irresponsible.”

The NPP scribe stressed that the NDC should rather call their flagbearer to order to stop inciting people against the Electoral Commission.

Mr Boadu urged Mr Addo to focus more on luring more youth into the NDC which to him is now unattractive to the youth than dabbling in irrelevant matters.

Source: Adomonline.com | Adwoa Gyasiwaa Agyeman