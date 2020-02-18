Majority Leader, Osei Kyei- Mensah Bonsu, is calling for cool heads in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the party’s parliamentary primaries.

He warns recent controversy over nomination forms, which has seen supporters of some aspirants resort to demonstrations and what he described as vile campaign, creates acrimony which can threaten the party’s electoral fortunes.

The Suame Member of Parliament ,who has been a strong advocate for protection of some incumbent legislators, including himself, filed his nomination forms earlier today, February 18, 2020.

He wants the party to urgently address disputes over alleged artificial shortage of nomination forms to prevent some aspirants from joining the contest.

On Monday, some angry party youth and executives of the NPP at Asante Akyem Central, expressed their disgust at the constituency chairman’s decision to restrict some party members from contesting the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area in the upcoming primaries.

According to them, the actions of Mr George Kyei Baffour, party chairman for Asante Akyem Central constituency in the Ashanti region, are intentional.

Out of anger, the youth chased out from office the constituency chairman for withholding the nomination forms.