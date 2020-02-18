Special assistant to the Executive Chairman of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nana Gyambibi Coker, has said the club is considering three venues as their home grounds.

The Porcupine Warriors have been left stranded following the closure of Baba Yara Sports Stadium temporarily by the National Sports Authority [NSA] on Monday, February 17.

According to the statement released by NSA, major renovation works need to be done.

According to the Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, work is expected to be completed in October this year.

“We are considering Obuasi, Bechem, Cape Coast stadiums respectively but each comes with its challenges including travelling and economic factors,” Nana Coker told Light FM.

“How influential can these stadiums be for us to recover all the debts we have incurred in the past weeks? How will the supporters troop to watch the games? So we are still considering many factors in arriving at a very good decision that will help the course of the club.

“We have a lot to do within these few weeks ahead of us,” he added.

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium has served as the home grounds for Asante Kotoko and King Faisal for the past year.