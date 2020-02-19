A father and his 12-year-old son have been confirmed dead after fire engulfed their home at Domeabra, a suburb of Nkawkaw in the Eastern region.

The victims, 70-year-old Sammy Simpeh, a former assembly man for Domeabra Electoral Area and his 12-year old son, whose name was given as Kwame, were killed by the fierce fire Monday evening around 7.30 pm.

It took firefighters from the Nkawkaw district fire command hours to douse the fire.

Some residents, who witnessed the disaster, said some Good Samaritans were able to rescue the wife of Mr Simpeh after they broke one of the windows to the room.

However, the man who, according to residents, has been bedridden after suffering stroke, could not move from his bed to jump the open window.

The woman has since been admitted at the Agyarkwah Hospital, Nkawkaw where she is receiving treatment.

The cause of the fire is not known yet but residents attributed it to faulty electrical installation.

Meanwhile, some officials of the Nkawkaw Municipal Assembly, led by the Municipal Chief Executive have visited the place to abreast themselves with what happened.