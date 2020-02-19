The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) has threatened to embark on a nationwide strike action over unpaid premiums effective March 3, 2020.

According to the group, there has been a partial implementation of payment of interim premium to members by the Finance Ministry.

In a statement signed by the Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, Mr Isaac Paul Bampoe-Addo, the group said members were granted 10% interim premium in 2017 instead of the 15%.

According to Mr Bampoe-Addo, all efforts to get the 5% paid to them after many discussions have proved futile making life unbearable and work demotivating.

Read the full statement below: