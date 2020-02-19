The National Democratic Congress (NDC), has bemoaned the demolishing of the offices and factory of Color Planet Limited, one of the largest industrial printing firms in Ghana owned and operated by investigative journalist Raymond Archer, formerly of the ‘Enquirer’ news paper.

The NDC in a press release dated February 19, 2020, described the act as vindictive and nepotistic totalitarianism on the part of the Akufo-Addo-led government.

“This is clearly an act of cowardice driven by Akufo Addo’s insatiable desire for vindictiveness and nepotistic totalitarianism. This Demolishing exercise constitute an act of economic brutality targeted at a hardworking young businessman,” the statement read.

Background

Mr Raymond Archers’ Universal Labels and Packaging Company Limited, was among the over 10 factories demolished Sunday evening by the Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited (GTFCL).

According to reports, management of Trade Fair had served notice it intends to redevelop the place, hence the demolishing.

But, Mr Archer in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme on Monday said they were not given any notice prior the demolition exercise.

