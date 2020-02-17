Former editor of the Enquirer newspaper, Raymond Archer, has lost his factory in a demolishing exercise by the Ghana Trade Fair Company.

His factory, Universal Labels and Packaging Company Limited, was among the over 10 factories that were demolished Sunday evening.

According to reports, management of Trade Fair had served notice it intends to redevelop the place, hence the demolishing.

But, Mr Archer in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme on Monday said they were not given any notice.

“We have even secured an injunction preventing Trade Fair from carrying out the demolishing so what they did is illegal,” he bemoaned.

He, however, disclosed that, authorities of the facility sometime back had said they were on a mission to re-develop the place and might carry out such an act.

The former Enquirer editor said they took the matter to court in 2018 when given the eviction notice and it is still pending in court.

The renowned journalist said there was nothing they could do since they stormed the place with two bulldozers and a team of armed police officers to oversee the destruction of structures and heavy industrial equipment.

Mr Archer said he has referred the matter to his lawyers but the other tenants are considering a class action suit.

Source: Adomonline.com | Adwoa Gyasiwaa Agyeman