Fast-rising artiste, Kofi Mole, remembering where it all began, returned ‘home’ to dine with the community members of Russia as reciprocation of the kind gestures they showed him years back.

Being the first place he stayed when he touched down in Accra, Kofi Mole thought it wise to revisit Russia Paa Willie and demonstrate thankfulness to their commitment towards his music profession.

Not forgetting where he came from, the Kumasi-based artiste who was given a hearty welcome by a mammoth crowd distributed food and drinks to the kids in the community.

The gesture was a part of projects to shoot and launch his new music video for his 2020 debut track, “Can’t cool”.

“Can’t cool” is a demonstration of his musical success story in 2 minutes and 13 seconds; revealing how he started as an ‘ordinary Edward Kofi Agyemang Amoah’ to the Next Rated Act at the 2019 3Music Awards.

The hip-pop song is his motivation to climb higher the music ladder and not cool down for any obstruction in his way.

Watch video below: