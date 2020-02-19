Family of late singer Ebony organised a party to mark two years of her passing.

The event organised on Sunday, had many of the industry persons in attendance.

Reggie Rockstone, Kofi Adjorlolo, RuffTown Records CEO Bullet, Yvonne Nelson and many others showed up to pay their respects.

Rufftown Records signee Wendy also met up with the family of Ebony for the first time since her passing.

The sensational singer, born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, died in a fatal road accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi road.

The 20-year-old was travelling back to Accra after visiting her mother in Sunyani, in the Bono Region.

A Jeep with the registration number AS 497-16 she was travelling in had a head-on collision with a VIP bus heading towards Sunyani from Kumasi.

She never made it back to Accra. The only known survivor of the accident was Ebony’s driver.