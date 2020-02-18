Former manager of musician Fameye, Ogidi Brown, has petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reward him for his contribution to Ghana’s music industry before his demise.

Taking to Instagram to post a picture of him on a hospital bed, Ogidi Brown disclosed he has been admitted for eight days “with a serious condition”.

Celebrate me today, talk about me today, post my picture on social media today and wish me well, pray for me everywhere, TV and Radio, I want to see this live, don’t let me die before my family will see you were a big fan. I’ve been admitted at hospital for 8 days in serious condition, he said.

The Konongo Kaya musician, in his long note, also spoke about how music authorities have prevented him from grabbing a nomination in the music space.

He, therefore, wants the First Man of the country to recognise his efforts of raising hopes of other physically-challenged people, by rewarding him specially.

Mr President, Nana Akufo Addo @nakufoaddo this is Ogidibrown, a Ghanaian hiplife/highlife musician. Am the only physically challenged artiste in a wheelchair trying to build the hope of others to know disability is not an excuse.

Mr President my problem is Ghana music authorities are cheating me too much, I started doing music commercially from 2016 and I’ve invested a lot in music, but i haven’t been nominated before, please i want you to reward me before i die, thank you Mr President thank you Ghana [SIC], the musician said.

It doesn’t look like Ogidi Brown’s call on the president will receive any attention especially when the criteria can’t be influenced by him.

A look at the criteria for nominations of the Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), for instance, suggests that before an artistes is nominated, a blank list of categories along with definitions are sent out to industry practitioners in all regions of Ghana by the VGMA board.

Radio Station DJs, night club DJs, as well as Musician Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) regional offices and major distributors of music, among others, all make inputs into how artistes are nominated in the various categories.

Find Ogidi Brown’s post below: