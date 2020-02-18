The National Sports Authority (NSA) has temporarily closed down the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, the home of Asante Kotoko with immediate effect.

This is to pave way for the NSA to carry out renovation work on stadium ahead of Ghana’s 63rd Independence anniversary celebration.

A statement released by the NSA indicates that the complete renovation of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium will continue after the celebration, which implies that the stadium will not be ready for sporting activities any time soon.

This also implies that Asante Kotoko and King Faisal, who have been using the stadium as their home grounds must look elsewhere as work continue at the stadium.

Asante Kotoko finished serving a three-match home ban imposed on them by the Disciplinary Committee of the Football Association when they played Ashgold over the weekend.

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium hasn’t been renovated since 2008 when it hosted the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Stadium has hosted two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments — 2000 and 2008 — and FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.

It is not known when work will be completed at the stadium.

