About 400 supporters of both Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak will have the opportunity to watch their clubs lock horns at London in the United Kingdom, thanks to an exclusive and flexible package put together by travel agency, Africa Origin Travel and Sports Tourism.

Hearts and Kotoko will play the match as part of this year’s Independence Day anniversary celebration of Ghana.

The match, which will see the two most glamourous clubs play outside Ghana for the first time, will be staged at the Barnet stadium.

To give fans the opportunity to be part of the historic moment, Africa Origin Travel and Sports Tourism, the official tour partner of the game, is facilitating the travels of some 400 fans to London in a holistic package.

The package includes visa application, a return ticket, accommodation, feeding and internal tour of some of London’s most famous stadia.

With just GHS 15,000, fans will enjoy all the packages listed above including visits to the Stanford Bridge, the home of Chelsea FC; the Emirate Stadium, the home of Arsenal FC as well as the home of Tottenham Hotspurs.

Chief Executive Officer of Africa Origin Travel and Sports Tourism, Sampson Deen, in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem said in order to make the package even more flexible, all prospective and interested fans have to do is to make a down payment of GHS 1,200 to secure their visas and only pay the difference after securing their visas.

The lifetime opportunity is, however fast-fading as deadline for application, according to Mr Deen, is 6:00 pm of Wednesday, 19th February, 2020.

The Hearts-Kotoko Independence Day anniversary march is schedule for Saturday March 7, 2020.