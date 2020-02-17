A Ghanaian female footballer, Berekisu Tejani, who played for National Women’s League side Sea Lions Ladies FC has finally been laid to rest.

Her remains were laid to rest in a boot-shaped coffin at the weekend.

The midfielder, who was battling with an illness, passed on Friday, January 3 at age 20.

Berekisu was not only a footballer but was also a 100-level student of the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

A statement from Sea Lions Ladies FC announcing her demise on Twitter read:

”With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of our former midfield maestro and a level 100 student of UCC, Berekisu Tejani. She was part of the team that qualified us to the National Women’s League in 2016.

”She passed away this afternoon age 20. May her soul rest in peace!.”

She was finally laid to rest on Monday.

There were tears all over at her funeral as some of her friends, family, and teammates bid her farewell.

Being a footballer, her family decided to send her home in a football boot-shaped casket to signify her love for her chosen career.

More photos below: